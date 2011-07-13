10 Women And Two Men Will Be The Jurors In The Roger Clemens Trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury of 10 women and two men will decide whether ex-baseball star Roger Clemens lied to Congress when he said he never used performance-enhancing drugs.



The jurors who took their seats Tuesday include a woman whose cousin, former outfielder Al Bumbry, was a coach for the Boston Red Sox when Clemens played for the team. Another woman on the jury said she believes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick was “done wrong” in his criminal conviction in connection with dogfighting.

Four other people were seated as alternate jurors in case any of the 12 can’t serve.

Prosecutors and Clemens’ defence team removed 20 people from the pool of 36 jurors, offering no public explanation for their decisions.

The jury took shape after four days of questioning by U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton and lawyers for both sides. Opening arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.

