TEN: We've Got No Idea Why Our Shares Skyrocketed

Photo: Ten shares were up 31 per cent in the space of a week. Getty Images

The Australian Stock Exchange this week queried Network Ten, after its shares rose 31 per cent in a week.

It’s answer: We’ve got no idea, but our awesome coverage of the Big Bash cricket series could have something to do with it.

Ten’s shares went up 27.5 cents on January 2 to 36 cents on Thursday.

When asked to provide a reason, the company said its coverage of the event had received positive media attention. This “could possibly have been a factor in the upward movement of Ten’s share price. However, Ten cannot be certain of this.”

