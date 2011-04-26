10 Useful Online Science Resources

We continue to make scientific breakthroughs year after year. At the same time, the world of science continues to fascinate people of all ages. For years the web has helped to connect us to science news, ideas, information and discoveries. Here below are 10 of the best places to go on the web to scratch your science itch.



1) National Science Digital Library

NSDL does a great job at providing resources and tools for students and teachers alike. In addition to science, the site offers information about technology and mathematics for people of all ages.

2) Science Mag

All the way back in 1880, Thomas Edison invested $10,000 in Science, which today is still standing and thriving. Science is one of the world’s leading resources for scientific news, commentary, and research. Science Mag is a hub for all of these resources and information. The site is intended for an audience experienced and well versed in the world of science.

3) Free Science Fair Projects *

One of the best ways to learn about science is through science fair projects. When fun can be baked into the learning process, the results are often improved. Plus, science fair projects allow for healthy competition which can also stimulate the learning experience.

In addition to highlighting popular science fair projects, the website displays science ideas broken out by grade level and subject matter.

4) Moon Phases *

Our interest and intrigue with the moon will never go away. Moon Phases highlights recent moon news, full moon dates, along with tons of interesting moon facts and tidbits. Astronomy lovers will enjoy the newly added sectons about the planets and stars.

5) Science Jobs

Many of us with a life long passion for science can enjoy a challenging career in the industry. Science Jobs helps to connect job seeks and employers with careers in physics, mathematics, computer science, teaching, biology, and chemistry. In addition, the site highlights environmental and earth science positions which are emerging fields these days.

6) The Science Spot

The science spot has had over 6.6 million visitors since it launched in the mid 90’s. The website offers classroom activities for science teachers. It also offers daily science trivia to help students be challenged and learn. There are also very helpful science starters which are PowerPoints about different science subjects that teachers can start a class of with.

7) 100 Greatest Scientific Discoveries

Discovery.com has done an outstanding job at archiving the 100 greatest scientific discoveries of all time. The discoveries are categorized as Astronomy, Biology, Chemistry, Earth, Evolution, Genetics, Medicine, and Physics to make it easier for the user.

8) Science News

Science News has been publishing important science news since the early 90’s. It covers all relevant areas of science with articles that can appeal to general readers along with scientists. Some of the categories highlighted on the site include humans, genes, molecules, earth, and the environment.

9) Best Science centres For Families in the US

Parents.com has published an excellent list of the top 10 science centres in the US. Each science centre offers interactive exhibits that allow for the child to explore a new way of learning. The science centres also offer a great bonding opportunity for parent and child.

The 10 centres selected by Parents.com were picked due to characteristics which set them apart from other science centres. For example, The Liberty Science centre, in New Jersey, displays 30 foot tall displays of famous buildings.

10) Scientific Search

Scirus offers a unique search experience which aims to display results powered solely by scientific information. So whereas the first result on Google for the keyword cars is about the Disney Movie Cars, the first result on Scirus is an article published on mit.edu explaining a new battery for hybrid cars.

*Website owned by ResourceWebs

