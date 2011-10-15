The 10 Areas Of The Market That Surged This Week

Photo: AP/Jason DeCrow

The markets pushed through strong gains this week, even as earnings season started off with a tremble as Alcoa missed.Impressive results out of Google and healthier economic data, including September retail figures, buttressed investor confidence that earnings will be resilient.



Eleven sectors posted gains upwards of 7%, while only one swung below -7% (you can thank Kodak for that).

