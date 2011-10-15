The 10 Areas Of The Market That Surged This Week

Eric Platt
Confetti Streamers Fall From the Sky

Photo: AP/Jason DeCrow

The markets pushed through strong gains this week, even as earnings season started off with a tremble as Alcoa missed.Impressive results out of Google and healthier economic data, including September retail figures, buttressed investor confidence that earnings will be resilient. 

Eleven sectors posted gains upwards of 7%, while only one swung below -7% (you can thank Kodak for that). 

#10: Airlines

Weekly Performance: +7.45%

YTD Performance: -24.35%

Biggest Gainer: JetBlue Airways

Source: Bloomberg

#9: Oil and Gas Equipment & Services

Weekly Performance: +7.45%

YTD Performance: -8.92%

Biggest Gainer: Basic Energy Services

Source: Bloomberg

#8: Internet Services

Weekly Performance: +7.54%

YTD Performance: -0.11%

Biggest Gainer: Perficient Inc.

Source: Bloomberg

#7: Coal and Consumable Fuel

Weekly Performance: +7.75%

YTD Performance: -38.52%

Biggest Gainer: Patriot Coal

Source: Bloomberg

#6: Health Care Facilities

Weekly Performance: +7.84%

YTD Performance: -21.01%

Biggest Gainer: Community Health

Source: Bloomberg

#5: Motorcycle Manufacturers

Weekly Performance: +8.88%

YTD Performance: +9.23%

Biggest Gainer: Harley-Davidson

Source: Bloomberg

#4: Oil and Gas Refiners

Weekly Performance: +10.07%

YTD Performance: +11.40%

Biggest Gainer: Hollyfrontier Co.

Source: Bloomberg

#3: Tires and Rubber

Weekly Performance: +12.26%

YTD Performance: +3.55%

Biggest Gainer: Goodyear Tire

Source: Bloomberg

#2: Forest Products

Weekly Performance: +12.38%

YTD Performance: -15.79%

Biggest Gainer: Louisiana-Pacific

Source: Bloomberg

#1: Consumer Electronics

Weekly Performance: +15.18%

YTD Performance: -20.43%

Biggest Gainer: Harman International

Source: Bloomberg

The Worst Performing Hedge Funds

Goldman has a more specific list of firms it thinks will outperform.
Take a look at the high quality stocks here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.