The 10 Areas Of The Market That Surged This Week

The markets pushed through strong gains this week, even as earnings season started off with a tremble as Alcoa missed.Impressive results out of Google and healthier economic data, including September retail figures, buttressed investor confidence that earnings will be resilient.
Eleven sectors posted gains upwards of 7%, while only one swung below -7% (you can thank Kodak for that).
Weekly Performance: +7.45%
YTD Performance: -24.35%
Biggest Gainer: JetBlue Airways
Source: Bloomberg
YTD Performance: -8.92%
Biggest Gainer: Basic Energy Services
Source: Bloomberg
Weekly Performance: +7.54%
YTD Performance: -0.11%
Biggest Gainer: Perficient Inc.
Source: Bloomberg
Weekly Performance: +7.75%
YTD Performance: -38.52%
Biggest Gainer: Patriot Coal
Source: Bloomberg
Weekly Performance: +7.84%
YTD Performance: -21.01%
Biggest Gainer: Community Health
Source: Bloomberg
Weekly Performance: +8.88%
YTD Performance: +9.23%
Biggest Gainer: Harley-Davidson
Source: Bloomberg
Weekly Performance: +10.07%
YTD Performance: +11.40%
Biggest Gainer: Hollyfrontier Co.
Source: Bloomberg
Weekly Performance: +12.26%
YTD Performance: +3.55%
Biggest Gainer: Goodyear Tire
Source: Bloomberg
Weekly Performance: +12.38%
YTD Performance: -15.79%
Biggest Gainer: Louisiana-Pacific
Source: Bloomberg
Weekly Performance: +15.18%
YTD Performance: -20.43%
Biggest Gainer: Harman International
Source: Bloomberg
