Markets are bit a cagey at the moment, with BP dominating headlines. This mornings Philly Fed manufacturing data disappointed, and that may account for the downward trend in the U.S.



DOW down 0.38%

NASDAQ down 0.21%

S&P 500 down 0.29%

French CAC 40 up 0.20%

Germany DAX up 0.40%

UK FTSEup 0.29%

