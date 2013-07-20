Here Are All The Big-Name Golfers Who Missed The Cut At The British Open

The British Open is playing surprisingly tough this week.
It’s hot and dry, which means balls are running through the fairways and skipping off the greens. The organisers have also used some pretty tricky pin positions, much to Ian Poulter’s dismay.
As a result, some of the top players in the world won’t be around for the weekend.
Two top-five players, three top-10 players, six top-25 players, and 10 top-40 players failed to make the cut.
Here they are:
- Rory McIlroy (+12), ranked 2nd in the world
- Justin Rose (+10), ranked 3rd in the world
- Luke Donald (+10), ranked 9th in the world
- Louis Oosthuizen (WD), ranked 11th in the world
- Bill Haas (+9), ranked 22nd in the world
- Matteo Manassero (+15), ranked 25th in the world
- Nick Watney (+10), ranked 28th in the world
- Jim Furyk (+10), ranked 32nd in the world
- Rickie Fowler (+12), ranked 33rd in the world
- Nicolas Colsaerts (+9), ranked 40th in the world
On the other end of the spectrum, Tiger Woods is just one back of the lead.
