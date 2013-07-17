Good morning, techland.
Here’s what’s news right now:
- Verizon is planning a big Droid event for July 23.
- Google wants to get back into the TV business, competing against cable companies.
- Driverless cars will be tested on British roads by researchers at Oxford before the end of 2013, according to the government.
- You cannot get an iPhone in Russia right now because of a disagreement over subsidies with carriers there.
- Here’s a look at the new Google Maps update in iOS. It now includes indoor maps.
- Google is offering a bunch of free songs — including material from Nirvana and Mudhoney — to celebrate Subpop’s 25th anniversary.
- The New York Times asks whether an all-surveillance, all-the-time society would be a good thing or not.
- Sure, you can recharge your phone with human urine. Why not?
- Michael Dell and Silver Lake will not raise their offer to take Dell private at $13.65/share.
- Aereo has won an appeal decision allowing it to continue to operate in New York.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.