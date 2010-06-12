10 Things You Need To Know Before The USA vs. England Match

The U.S. men’s national soccer team plays England’s football side in what has been billed as the biggest match in the first round of the World Cup.



We have a complete breakdown of what to look for in the match, including injury worries, likely formations, and history between the two sides.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.