10 Things You Need To Know Before The USA vs. England Match

The U.S. men’s national soccer team plays England’s football side in what has been billed as the biggest match in the first round of the World Cup.
We have a complete breakdown of what to look for in the match, including injury worries, likely formations, and history between the two sides.
*Walcott was not picked for the English national team, and will likely be subbed for by Aaron Lennon. Ashley Cole will likely play over Baines if he is fit, and Frank Lampard will likely start over Milner.
Ferdinand is injured. John Terry will start.
In the 1950 World Cup, the U.S. national team defeated England in what has been nicknamed 'The miracle on grass.'
The final score was 1-nil. England were, at the time, the world's dominate footballing power.
Photo from the film 'The Game Of Their Lives,' about the U.S. victory.
The U.S. men's national team has lost twice to England since 2000. They have only beaten England once since 1970.
For the U.S.: Jozy Altidore was injured in the warmups to the tournament. He is expected to play.
For England: Captain Rio Ferdinand (pictured) is out of the World Cup, along with David Beckham. Garreth Barry is not expected back into the side until the second game of the tournament.
Tim Howard (Pictured) - Goalkeeper - Everton
Brad Guzan - Goalkeeper - Aston Villa
Marcus Hahnemann - Goalkeeper - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Jonathan Spector - Defender- West Ham United
Jay DeMerit - Defender- Watford
Clint Dempsey - Midfielder - Fulham
Stuart Holden - Midfielder - Bolton Wanderers
Wayne Rooney is England's star man and will be leading their attack on Saturday. His style is robust, making rampaging runs as well as taking shots from distance. He's the sort of player who performs best when he's aggravated, though is known to go over the top.
Clint Dempsey will be just as important to the U.S. attack as Rooney is to England's. He'll be expected to martial the midfielder and connect the side's defensive game to its offensive. His ability to create effective counter attacks will be vital, as England are likely to have much more possession of the ball.
Lennon's pace is likely to upset the U.S. defence, as he seeks to unlock the U.S. back four for England. If the U.S. can stop Lennon from getting the ball, by preventing Gerrard, Lampard, and Carrick from supplying him, they'll will have a much better shot at victory.
Spike Lee has called on U.S. players to wear 'BP sucks' shirts under their jerseys and reveal them when they score.
