10 Things That Have The Market Freaking Out This Morning

The markets are down more than 300 points this morning. Asian markets were off even more, with Hong Kong 4.5% lower at its close.
Right now fear is being driven by new economic data released this morning, along with a major bell weather expected earnings miss.
Fed chief Ben Bernanke issued a significant warning on the economy yesterday after the Federal Open Markets Committee wrapped up its two-day conference. At the same time, Bernanke announced official plans for Operation Twist.
The HSBC Preliminary China PMI dropped to 49.4 in September, from August's 49.9 reading. The decline resurfaces fear that Chinese growth may be slowing dramatically.
The European Purchasing Managers Index plunged to 49.2 from 50.7. The news has spooked investors that the 17-nation region could slip into a recession as it has difficulties paying down debt.
PIMCO's Mohammed El-Erian has a dramatic post up at FT that says banks have stopped trading with French banks. The fear posits that there could be a run on the institutions.
Greece is having difficulty gaining momentum and, with another round of austerity measures announced yesterday, could fall back into rioting.
FedEx reduced its full-year earnings guidance. Though there have been rumblings that traffic in Asia was declining, the $0.10 earnings cut has sent the stock to two year lows.
Initial jobless claims out this morning were higher than analysts originally expected at 423,000, though down 9,000 from last week.
The House voted down a measure to fund the federal government into the next year. Though both Republicans and Democrats agree on the total cost of the bill, they're still bickering over individual allotments.
Yesterday Moody's downgraded Citibank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America on concerns that the U.S. government could not intervene if there were systematic failures again.
Economist Nouriel Roubini doesn't see Operation Twist as the key to solving a growing global crisis. In fact, he thinks the U.S. and Europe are already headed into a recession that could be worse than 2008.
Poverty figures are also pushing many people to the brink.
