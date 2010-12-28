10 Things Bankers Have To Be Joyful About In 2010

This year, Wall Streeters have a lot to be thankful for – 2010 was pretty kind to banker folk.

Fin-reg was significantly watered down; tax cuts for the wealthy (and everyone else) were extended; hedge funders are yet to be arrested in the FBI’s insider trading probe; and a ton of other developments this year can put a smile on financiers’ faces…

Yes, most Wall Streeters will have enjoyed a merry Christmas Day and have a lot to be thankful for as they say farewell to 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.