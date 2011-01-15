10 Terrific Business Podcasts

For the uninitiated, podcasting is a technology that merges audio or video content with TiVo-style convenience. Watch or listen to a show at home with your computer or while you’re out and about with your iPod.
Thousands of producers are putting their shows on the internet every day for you to listen to and learn from at no cost. There’s a show out there to fit every taste and sensibility.
We’ve assembled 10 recommended podcasts for small business owners, investors, news junkies, and business-oriented people of all types.
Subscribe to them in iTunes and you’ll automatically receive new episodes as they become available.
Marketplace is the hugely popular NPR program hosted by Kai Ryssdal that airs every weekday and focuses on business, the economy, and events that influence them. Subscribe to the podcast to stay abreast of current events, politics, and how they relate to the markets.
Who it's for: newshounds, everyone
For anyone working in the dynamic field of new media, C.C. Chapman's Managing the grey is essential listening. Chapman shares his thoughts on how to stay on top by publicizing your product using the internet.
Who it's for: marketing and branding professionals
On DH Unplugged, John Dvorak and Andrew Horowitz engage in accessible, off-the-cuff riffing on markets, finance, and the economy. Very informative, very easy to follow, and Dvorak's pithy commentary keeps you on your toes.
Who it's for: new investors, news junkies
Sales Guy's Quick and Dirty Tips for Getting the Deal Done is a podcast filled with pointers on how to close more business and advance your career in sales. Jeb Blount, sales guru, will motivate and entertain you while you learn how to put more money in your pocket.
Who it's for: salespeople shooting higher
CNBC makes every episode of Mad Money available for free via podcast. If you missed a show or if you'd rather watch Cramer while you're at the gym, subscribe today.
Who it's for: investors tired of conventional commentary
Russ Roberts, professor of economics at George Mason University, delivers a weekly podcast called Econtalk about the role economics plays in daily life. Numerous guests help cover numerous topics - free trade, finance, health care, and and more.
Who it's for: economics types, both beginning and advanced
The Public Speaker's Quick and Dirty Tips for Improving Your Communication Skills will squelch any fear you have about giving presentations or simply negotiating social situations in your personal life. Lisa Marshall's podcast will help you work on poise, eye contact, and how to be a better speaker in general.
Who it's for: people tired of being timid
Paul Merriman's frequently-updated podcast, Sound Investing, is dedicated to providing you with lots of information and ideas on how to successfully grow your investments. His highly-listenable show features interviews with forward thinkers as well as deep market analysis.
On Planet Money, contributing editor Alex Blumberg directs four correspondents to interview the thinkers and the players that help direct the economy. They chase down a variety of stories that will interest even the most casually money-minded people.
Who it's for: those wanting to stay on top of the rapidly changing global economy
In his podcast Marketing Edge, Albert Maruggi offers his advice and insight on new social media and how to handle PR and marketing. Use his advice to bend Facebook and Twitter to your will.
Who it's for: those intimidated by the social networking giants
