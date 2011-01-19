The 10 States That Got Crushed By Foreclosures In 2010

Photo: AP

Heading into 2011, the threat of a double-dip in housing looms large, and it’s spurred on by a continuation in the foreclosure story that dominated 2011.Home owners defaulted at a rapid pace in 2010, and now the weight of these foreclosures is being felt by the country’s banks.



But just how bad did it get across the country? And what does this mean for foreclosures in the year ahead?

We have the states ranked per capita foreclosure with data from RealtyTrac here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.