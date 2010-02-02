10 States Where Surging Wind Power Is Breaking Records

United States wind-power numbers for 2009 broke all previous records by adding almost 10,000 megawatts of generating capacity, according to a report from the American Wind Energy Association, via Clean Beta.



Natural gas now has a competitor in wind power as the leading source of new U.S. electricity generation. Together, the two industries accounted for 80% of new capacity in the U.S. in 2009.

The 9,922 MW that were installed last year expanded the U.S. wind plant fleet by 39%, bringing total wind power capacity in the U.S to over 35,000 MW.

Currently, domestic wind projects generate enough to power 9.7 million homes, protecting consumers from fluctuating fuel prices and strengthening the country’s energy security.

