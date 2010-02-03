The 10 States About To Get Murdered By The Coming Chinese Import Slowdown

The biggest stimulus to U.S. jobs in the past 10 years wasn’t Barack Obama; it was China.



Exports to China grew by 341% from 2000 to 2008 and they’re on pace to keep growing.

Unless the China bubble pops.

More and more, analysts are calling for a big import slowdown, the result of massive overcapacity.

The ripple effects in the US will be significant. And Obama’s ambitious goal to double exports in the next 10 years will be destroyed.

We’ve picked 10 states that are most vulnerable to a Chinese slowdown, based on data from the US-China Business Council. In each state, we named a major employer in the export industry that will hand out pink slips if China bites the big one.

So is your state

One of the 10 about to get murdered by the China slowdown >

