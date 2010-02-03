The 10 States About To Get Murdered By The Coming Chinese Import Slowdown

Gus Lubin
china consumers

The biggest stimulus to U.S. jobs in the past 10 years wasn’t Barack Obama; it was China.

Exports to China grew by 341% from 2000 to 2008 and they’re on pace to keep growing.

Unless the China bubble pops.

More and more, analysts are calling for a big import slowdown, the result of massive overcapacity.

The ripple effects in the US will be significant. And Obama’s ambitious goal to double exports in the next 10 years will be destroyed.

We’ve picked 10 states that are most vulnerable to a Chinese slowdown, based on data from the US-China Business Council. In each state, we named a major employer in the export industry that will hand out pink slips if China bites the big one.

So is your state

One of the 10 about to get murdered by the China slowdown >

#10 Ohio

2008 exports: $1.8 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 522%

Top exports: Machinery, Computers & Electronics, Chemicals

Potential loser if China craps out: Goodyear (employs 6,000)

Source: US-China Business Council

#9 North Carolina

2008 exports: $1.9 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 455%

Top exports: Computers & Electronics, Chemicals, Waste & Scrap

Potential loser if China craps out: Cisco Systems (employs 4,500)

Source: US-China Business Council

#8 Georgia

2008 exports: $2.0 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 512%

Top exports: Paper Products, Waste & Scraps, Processed Foods

Potential loser if China craps out: Georgia Pacific (employs 4,000)

Source: US-China Business Council

#7 Oregon

2008 exports: $2.5 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 710%

Top exports: Computers & Electronics, Chemicals, Waste & Scrap

Potential loser if China craps out: Hewlett-Packard (employs 5,500)

Source: US-China Business Council

#6 Illinois

2008 exports: $2.5 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 371%

Top exports: Machinery, Waste & Scrap, Computer & Electronics

Potential loser if China craps out: Dynacorp (employs 5,000)

Source: US-China Business Council

#5 New York

2008 exports: $2.8 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 263%

Top exports: Waste & Scrap, Machinery, Computers & Electronics

Potential loser if China craps out: IBM (employs 8,000)

Source: US-China Business Council

#4 Louisiana

2008 exports: $3.5 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 230%

Top exports: Crop Production, Chemicals, Processed Foods

Potential loser if China craps out: Dow Chemical Co. (employs 1,700)

Source: US-China Business Council

#3 Texas

2008 exports: $8.5 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 482%

Top exports: Chemicals, Computers & Electronics, Machinery

Potential loser if China craps out: Dell (employs 21,000)

Source: US-China Business Council

#2 Washington

2008 exports: $9.9 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 422%

Top exports: Transportation Equipment, Crop Production, Computers & Electronics

Potential loser if China craps out: Microsoft (employs 35,000)

Source: US-China Business Council

#1 California

2008 exports: $11.0 billion

Exports to China growth, 00-08: 211%

Top exports: Computers & Electronics, Waste & Scrap, Machinery

Potential loser if China craps out: Oracle (employs 12,000)

Source: US-China Business Council

