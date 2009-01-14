10 Reasons To Love Obama's FCC Chair

Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson loves President-Elect Obama’s choice to chair the FCC, Julius Genachowski. In a post titled, “This News Made Me Smile A Mile Wide,” Fred lists 10 reasons why:
- The new head of the FCC reads [A VC]. He’s heard me talk about the issues he’ll now make policy on. And he’s heard your views on those issues.
- He’s a venture capitalist, at least that’s what he’s been doing for the past couple years.
- He’s an internet executive, at least that’s what he did for most of this decade when he helped Barry Diller assemble and build IAC.
- He’s the guy who talked me into meeting Barack Obama back in 2007 and ultimately supporting Obama. He went to law school with Barack and has known him for 20 years.
- He’s not new to the FCC, having worked there during the Clinton administration.
- He knows his way around Washington. Before the FCC, he clerked for Brennan and Souter on the Supreme Court.
- He’s smart as shit. I suppose you didn’t need me to tell you that given his resume.
- He’s right on all the issues. But don’t take it from me, here’s a snippet from the WSJ piece: During the campaign, Mr. Genachowski served as the top technology adviser to Mr. Obama, putting together a detailed technology and innovation plan that expressed support for open Internet or “net neutrality” protections; media-ownership rules that encourage more diversity; and expansion of affordable broadband access across the country.
- He’s one of us (I guess you didn’t need me to tell you that either). He’s even got a Wikipedia entry.
- He’s a super nice, decent, honest guy.
