10 Reasons To Love Obama's FCC Chair

Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson loves President-Elect Obama’s choice to chair the FCC, Julius Genachowski. In a post titled, “This News Made Me Smile A Mile Wide,” Fred lists 10 reasons why:



The new head of the FCC reads [A VC]. He’s heard me talk about the issues he’ll now make policy on. And he’s heard your views on those issues. He’s a venture capitalist, at least that’s what he’s been doing for the past couple years. He’s an internet executive, at least that’s what he did for most of this decade when he helped Barry Diller assemble and build IAC. He’s the guy who talked me into meeting Barack Obama back in 2007 and ultimately supporting Obama. He went to law school with Barack and has known him for 20 years. He’s not new to the FCC, having worked there during the Clinton administration. He knows his way around Washington. Before the FCC, he clerked for Brennan and Souter on the Supreme Court. He’s smart as shit. I suppose you didn’t need me to tell you that given his resume. He’s right on all the issues. But don’t take it from me, here’s a snippet from the WSJ piece: During the campaign, Mr. Genachowski served as the top technology adviser to Mr. Obama, putting together a detailed technology and innovation plan that expressed support for open Internet or “net neutrality” protections; media-ownership rules that encourage more diversity; and expansion of affordable broadband access across the country. He’s one of us (I guess you didn’t need me to tell you that either). He’s even got a Wikipedia entry. He’s a super nice, decent, honest guy.

See Also:

New FCC Chief Julius Genachowski A Google Net Neutrality Shill?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.