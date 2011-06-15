10 Reasons To Fall In Love With Buenos Aires

Photo: brazzalle via Flickr

With a nickname like the “Paris of South America”, it’s easy to find yourself enamoured by the charm of Buenos Aires. The capital city of Argentina which translates to “Fair Winds” is one of the largest in Latin America with a diverse offering of cultural experiences.The mix of European flair with traditional Latin cuisine, nightlife and personality ensures you’ll have an exciting adventure in this trendy city



Centro Cultural Torquato Tasso

To get the full magical effect from your travel to Buenos Aires, don’t leave without trying tango. The Centro Cultural Torquato Tasso is traditionally a tango dance school with free open dance on Sundays. This decorative facility is filled with locals, tourists and even visited by famous celebrities such as Shakira and Robert Duvall.

La Boca

Not only is La Boca the neighbourhood for the Boca Juniors, it is a colourful barrio with strong European flavour. The earliest settlers were Italians from Genoa who gave this area a rich and vibrant look. colourful houses and the pedestrian street, The Caminito, attract tourists to watch tango artists perform live.

Puerto Madero

One of the more modern areas in Buenos Aires is the Puerto Madero waterfront. It is the largest urban renewal project in the city with impressive infrastructures rising up quickly. The most eye appealing is the Puente de la Mujer (Woman’s Bridge); a famous footbridge with a modern design.

El Ateneo

If you love books and historic looking buildings, hold on to your socks, this place will surely knock them off. The majestic El Ateneo was once a theatre house that held grand events in the 1920’s. It is now home to a bookstore; a gorgeous facility to hold an abundance of books. Don’t be scared to be a tourist and take photographs; this place is worth every photo being taken, even if it is just a bookstore.

Bombonera Stadium

Besides being prideful of their amazing city, Argentines love their football club, the Boca Juniors. La Bombonera (The Chocolate Box) is their stadium where fanatic locals and tourists (If you can get a ticket) can enjoy an energetic game. Inside is also a museum with chronicles of the teams rich history.

Cementerio de la Recoleta

Ever think visiting a cemetery would be a strange place to be a tourist? This famous cemetery located in the exclusive neighbourhood of Recoleta holds some of the most important graves of famous Argentines. The most famous being Eva Peron, the former First Lady and political leader of Argentina. Built in 1732 by monks, the impressive facility features neo-classical gates, Greek columns and elaborate marble mausoleums.

Café Tortoni

If you think the name of this cafe sounds European, you are correct. This 19th century coffeehouse was founded by a French immigrant who named it after a place in Paris. Today, it is the most famous cafe that once hoped to attract artists and has successfully become an icon of Buenos Aires.

Plaza de Mayo

Every city has its main square and in Buenos Aires, it is the Plaza de Mayo (May Square.) It is famously known for the 1810 revolution that led to its independence. Its political significance resonates in history with mass demonstrations and rally’s. Most importantly, since 1977, it is where the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo join annually to remember those lost during the Dirty War. This tourist attraction is also a great place for a stroll and to get a view of the Casa Rosada; the Pink House where the government reigns.

Siga la Vaca

Similar to the Rodizio buffet system in Brazil, Argentines are proud of their beef and the best place to enjoy it is at Siga La Vaca (Follow the Cow). Fill up on meats, salads, deserts and of course, fine Argentine wine. Pace yourself; the food is delectable and you’ll probably need a walk outside on the waterfront afterwards!

Obelisco

Comparable to the Obelisk of Washington D.C., this iconic symbol is a national historic monument of Buenos Aires. Located on what is probably another tourist attraction in itself, Avenida 9 de Julio, it was built to commemorate the first foundation of the city. It is a place throughout history where lots of occurrences have united the city, including in 2005 when a pink condom was placed over it to acknowledge World AIDS day.

