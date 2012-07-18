10 Questions For New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer (This Won’t Hurt a Bit! OK, Just a Little.)

Today will be Marissa Mayer’s first day at Yahoo as its newest fearless leader.



Besides Yahoos sighing collectively at the prospect of yet another all-hands meeting to get a gander at their latest CEO — “I should be excited, but I really can’t take another new org,” said one exhausted staffer at the news, in a common refrain — how she presents herself to investors will be on display in the company’s second-quarter earnings call later today.

Yahoo is expected to report unremarkable results, but the real draw should be to see how much Mayer will talk.

