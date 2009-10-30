12 Places To Go If The World Goes To Hell







War, oil shortages, global warming, nuclear bombs, and economic collapse… All of it seems unlikely, but don’t you want to be prepared?If you have to jump on a plane (or a boat or a train or a hot air balloon) and head for safety, you want to know where in the world you should go.

We’ve selected places that we expect will remain fortresses of stability, safety, and prosperity no matter what the world throws at it.

Here’s where to go — >

title=”Chiang Mai”

content=”All you really need to know is that this idyllic city in the North of Thailand is where famous investor Marc Faber makes his home. Faber is one of the most gloomy people you’ll meet in the investment world, constantly issuing warnings about where you should live if the war comes (rural farmland), and what will happpen to the dollar (it will be worth less than toilet paper).

What’s more, while Southeast Asia has been a hotspot for war, heroin, massacres, and political turmoil for decades, Chiang Mai has remained a stronghold of peace and stability. That’s a great sign that it can probably survive no matter what history throws at the rest of us.”

title=”Tristan da Cunha”

content=”This Island chain in the South Atlantic is actually the world’s most remote inhabited achipelago. The population is just 271, so we’re sure they’re looking for new people. It’s known for excellent fishing — the perfect kind of self-sustaining career if times were to get really bad.”

title=”Guam”

content=”American patriots can take refuge in this far flung outpost of America. While the economy is currently an unsustainable mix of government aid and tourism, the island could easily revert back to the kind of sustainable practices that kept its population alive for 4000 years.

The heavy US military presence should keep the island secure, although sustaining it if the continental US were to fall might prove difficult.”

title=”Denver”

content=”Denver has a few things going for it. In the event of an oil spike, it’s got proximity to amazing shale reserves. Even though shale has yet to take really off, a spike will make it an economic necessity. And in the event of a war, it’s the most defensible city in the US, due to its geography and mountains.

It’s mile-high sea level also makes it an excellent place to go in the event of global warming and rising sea levels. In fact, global warming should help turn surrounding areas into an agricultural breadbasket.”

title=”Bern”

content=”Switzerland has undoubtedly proven itself a safe haven during Europe’s bloody past.

Yet to think that the nations’ mountains alone have defended Switzerland is to miss the savvy diplomatic genius of the country’s leadership.

Thus it’s in the capital, Bern, where you’ll have a higher probability than most people in the world to get through any crisis.

The city is believed to be named, conveniently, after the German plural for bear, ‘Bären’. It even has a 500-year old tradition of maintaining live bear pits, and now a more humane ‘bear park’. Come join the fun.”

title=”Puncak Jaya”

content=”This mountainous region of Indonesia wouldn’t seem like a very hospitable place to live. But then, remember, in a time like this you’re not exactly looking for hospitable. You’re looking for survivable. And it turns out that the largest gold mine in the world is in Puncak Jaya, which means there’s going to be tons of work and trade if you play your cards correctly. It also houses the third largest copper mine in the world.”

title=”Capetown”

content=”When you’re in the land of Africa, Cape Town is as good as it gets. Gorgeous views and harbors, the city is the second most populous in South Africa with good reason. Even if everything went to hell in a handbasket, Cape Town would quietly continue along, as if nothing had ever happened.

The state of Cape Town’s economy is nothing like that of its sister cities to the north, thanks in part to the location of South Africa. It also is relatively free of Western foreign influence, yet, maintains stability and tranquility through the years.”

title=”Necker Island”

content=”This is the Island that Virgin mogul Richard Branson owns. If you call him up, we’re sure he’ll let you live there when everything collapses.”

title=”Rio de Janeiro”

content=”Seeing as this city is already so post-apocalyptic, there shouldn’t be much to worry about if things really get bad. They already understand how to live at the edge of economic and social chaos.”

title=”Kansas City”

content=”No matter what happens to the USA, Kansas City will probably be OK. It’s not at either one of the coasts, so you don’t have to worry much about security or a foreign invasion or rising sea levels. It is surrounded by plenty of farmland (suitable for raising grain and livestock), and it’s also at the intersection of several rail lines, so that if we experience an oil spike of unimaginable proportions, you’ll still have access to transportation — in fact, the city should thrive as a hub of activity.”

title=”Tierra del Fuego”

content=”Wind patterns make this far-southern city in South America a perfect place to avoid any nuclear fallout. Again, there’s a benefit of extremity. Nobody will bother with you there.”

title=”Yukon”

content=”The Yukon is the westernmost of Canada’s federal territories. It is sparsely populated and these days the economy is heavily dependent on government and tourism. But if things fall apart, the area is certainly capable of sustaining small, thriving communities. There is plenty of wildlife for hunting and trapping, which will be very important in the early years following a global castatrophe when farming is not really a viable option.

As civilisation rebuilds itself, the areas rare metal mining will be a boon. Lots of rivers mean you’ll be able to get around easily.

The weather is harsh, especially in winter. So bring a warm coat. And if you are on your own in the wilderness, you’ll have to be especially careful of bears.”

