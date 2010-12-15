10 Obnoxious People Who Can Strangle Your Startup

Every organisation, no matter how small, has one or more people who are quite simply obnoxious, and they drain energy from everyone and can strangle your company. Sometimes they are also intellectually brilliant, or closely related to the boss, so there is no easy way out.



In fact, they may even be the boss. So if you find this article taped to your desk, it may be time to look in the mirror. At any rate, if you are stuck working in an office, at least you deserve some clues on how to recognise the different types, and know it’s time to run.

This know-it-all has an answer for everything, and is proud to let you know, always after the fact, that they actually predicted ahead of time every calamity that has befallen the world and the office. For the loudmouth, the word 'discreet' isn't part of his dictionary at all. His conversations at the water cooler, or on the phone, always seem to be audible across the whole office. Every office has the joker, and he particularly likes to shock people with crude or off-colour stories. He doesn't seem to take anything or anyone seriously, and especially loves his pranks on shy people who blush easily. The whiner will always be complaining about how busy they are, and how many hours they put in, but you can never quite see anything they have accomplished. But they always seem to find time for talking loudly on the phone, or discussing the latest gossip. Woe is me, and I'll be happy to tell you the gory details of all my lost loves, my amazing string of illnesses, and the strife in my family. These people will definitely suck the energy out of everyone. Always in a state of panic, these people bring stress to the whole office, just by their hand-wringing, hovering over people's desks, and nagging everyone to double-check for the dire consequences of possible mistakes. We all love to help people, but when the request happens 10 times every day, and for the same trivial issue, your blood pressure is bound to go up. It's not efficient to have two people doing every job. This person has an ego the size of a mountain, and won't listen to anyone long enough to assess whether they are a genius or an idiot. In the long run, their statement will be true, because all rational people will have run away. Now that you've seen the worst people... Here's how to hire excellent talent >>

