10 News & Information Twitter Feeds You Should Follow

As NASA’s Pheonix Mars Lander made its way down to the Red Planet yesterday, you could catch live coverage on TV, on the Web, and… on Twitter! More than 3,000 Twitter users have been following the Phoenix tweet stream, which included landing updates and links to video and other Web coverage.



We’re big fans of this idea: While Twitter is alternately known as a way for pals to keep in touch, or as a tool for self-promoters (nothing wrong with that), it has plenty of more practical uses, too. Some other news and information Twitter streams we’re fond of, in no particular order:

@nytimes: Breaking news from The New York Times’ homepage. Also specialised streams for world and national headlines, business news, sports, arts, science, etc.

@techmeme: Top headlines from Techmeme, the pulse of tech news, analysis, and, um, other stuff. There’s also the Techmeme Firehose if you don’t want to miss anything.

@amazon: The unofficial Amazon book finder bot. Follow @amazon and send it a direct message with a book’s title or ISBN. It will message you back the price on Amazon — a good way to see if a book is cheaper at Amazon or your local book store.

@theonion: The fake news — often more interesting and less depressing than the real news! Also includes links to their audio and (excellent) video reports.

@new_music: New music for music snobs, maintained by NYT technologist Michael Young. A feed of Pitchfork and Metacritic reviews “over 7ish.”

@lotd: The lyric of the day — a feed of song lyrics — started up by Twitter investor (and avid Tweeter) Fred Wilson.

@shakeshack: Madison Square Park’s Shake Shack is known for its burgers, shakes — and its line. “Got a report on Shake Shack line length? Looking share a table with other hungry Shackburger-loving Twits? Send an update to @shakeshack.”

@alleyhour: Like @shakeshack, but for Silicon Alley-types looking for after-work drinking buddies. “organise impromptu drinks in NYC.”

@alleyfeed: Self promotion! The latest headlines from Silicon Alley Insider, automatically fed via Twitter. Also follow @alleyinsider for more select updates and information.

