10 New Video Feeds Coming To Roku This Year

The Roku Player is about to get a lot more powerful.

Roku’s device, which already streams Netflix (NFLX) movies and Amazon (AMZN) video-on-demand to a TV, is going to add support for about 10 new channels by year-end, reports US News & World Report.

Great idea, especially with more and more means of delivering Internet content coming on the market, Roku needs to work with as many partners as possible.

No word yet on what these new “channels” will be, but we can only hope for the obvious: Hulu, ABC.com, YouTube, etc.

