10 NASCAR Complaints You Won't Hear From Race Fans Anymore

Jeff Gluck
Danica Patrick

A couple years ago, I often heard from fans via social media – and in person – who said they were fed up with NASCAR for various reasons and vowed to quit following the sport.Based on TV ratings compared to a few years ago, some of them actually followed through on those threats – but most stayed loyal to racing.

And these days, with the implementation of NASCAR’s fan council, fan-friendly rule changes and more responsive officials, I hardly hear any fans say, “I’m done with NASCAR.”

In fact, I can’t remember the last time a fan relayed a threat to stop watching races because they were upset about a rule, policy or the direction of the sport.

Of course, that doesn’t mean complaints have stopped.

But in recognition of a more-content fan base overall, here’s a list of complaints you won’t hear from NASCAR fans nowadays:

Jimmie Johnson wins too much.

Comment: It doesn't seem to be a problem lately.
Intermediate oval races are wreck-fests.

Comment: Hardly any crashes on the ovals these days, really.
I don't see enough Dale Earnhardt Jr. commercials for Nationwide Insurance.

Comment: Call 866-500-5555.
The media hasn't done a thorough job of covering Danica Patrick's NASCAR arrival.

Comment: Hourly updates are the best we can offer.
Richard Childress has gone soft in his old age.

Comment: Ask Kyle Busch about that.
My favourite driver is Carl Edwards and I don't get to see him on TV enough.

Comment: Which channel are you watching?
That Steve Wallace guy really needs to get his hair pulled to teach him a lesson.

Comment: Problem solved.
Kyle Busch is a punk and I can't stand him.

Comment: On second thought, plenty of fans still sceptical about 'new Kyle.'
Modern-day NASCAR drivers aren't as tough as the old-school racers.

Comment: See 'Keselowski, Brad.'
The NASCAR media is too chummy with one another and act like one big family.

No comment.
NASCAR is all about some endorsements.

