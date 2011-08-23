10 NASCAR Complaints You Won't Hear From Race Fans Anymore

Photo: david_shankbone via flickr

A couple years ago, I often heard from fans via social media – and in person – who said they were fed up with NASCAR for various reasons and vowed to quit following the sport.Based on TV ratings compared to a few years ago, some of them actually followed through on those threats – but most stayed loyal to racing.



And these days, with the implementation of NASCAR’s fan council, fan-friendly rule changes and more responsive officials, I hardly hear any fans say, “I’m done with NASCAR.”

In fact, I can’t remember the last time a fan relayed a threat to stop watching races because they were upset about a rule, policy or the direction of the sport.

Of course, that doesn’t mean complaints have stopped.

But in recognition of a more-content fan base overall, here’s a list of complaints you won’t hear from NASCAR fans nowadays:

This post originally appeared on SB Nation.

