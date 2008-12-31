10 Most Ridiculous Business(Sheet) Stories Of 2008

Here are the stories that we most enjoyed covering for you this year.



10.)Monica Noel Claims Not To Be Rich. The wife of Walter Noel, head of Madoff feeder fund Fairfield Greenwich can’t understand what all the hubbub is about. Perhaps she should look at the Vanity Fair and Town & Country articles about her family for a refresher? More>

9.) AIG’s Bailout Boondoggles. Right after receiving taxpayer money, this tone-deaf company let their retreats go on as planned, swanky resorts and all. More>

8.) Auto Chiefs Fly Separate Private Planes To Beg For Bailout Money. Do they not have PR reps on staff to advise against this kind of thing? More>

7.) Auto Chiefs Drag Race To Beg For Bailout Money, Again. What is this Cannonball Run? More>

6.) Eliot Spitzer Gets Busted With A High-Priced Call Girl. Hey, at least he knew how to make a business trip interesting. More>

5.) Wife Sues Philandering Husband For Giving Her Genital Warts. (Not much more we can add after that sentence.) More>

4.) Broadcom’s Chief Henry Nicholas’s Pervy Underground Lair Filled With Hookers and Coke. Not sure why his wife wasn’t amused when she found out. More>

3.) An Interim Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Neel Kashkari, Gets Anointed By People Magazine As One Of The “Sexiest Men Alive.” You know Bernanke was jealous. More>

2.) Marc Dreier’s Bad Sketch Comedy: When big-time lawyer (and hair enthusiast) Marc Dreier was busted while impersonating another lawyer at the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan offices, as part of his bigger scheme to bilk hedge funds, we temporarily had to take a break from all things Madoff. More>

1.) Bernie Madoff Makes Off With $50 BILLION. His feeder funds are shocked. You mean these kinds of magical returns weren’t aboveboard? More>



