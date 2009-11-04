Jim Chanos: 10 Lessons From The Financial Crisis That Investors Have Already Forgotten

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aef61ac0000000000dfda5b/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Famed hedge fund manager and short seller Jim Chanos recently gave a presentation at the University of Virginia’s Value Investing Conference and the Yale School of Management’s Leadership Forum.



If you weren’t at either, don’t worry.

We’ve got Chanos’s eye-opening presentation right here.

“You should also note, in homage to Spinal Tap, that my list ‘does eleven!'” Chanos says.

Find out what you should have learned from the crisis>>







title="Borrowing Short And Lending Long"

















title="Accounting Counts"

















title="Ratings Agencies Are Always One Step Behind Wall Street"

















title="Regulators Are Captured By Bankers"

















title="Black Swans Are Real"

















title="Separation of Church And State, For Finance"

















title="Too Big To Fail = Too Big To Exist"

















title="Capitalism On Upside, Socialism On Downside"

















title="Quantitative Easing"

















title="Insurance Without Reserves Is Not Insurance"

















title="Finally…Shooting The Messenger"

















title="So Do You Remember The Lessons?"

















title="Learn more about our markets, our crisis and how to protect your investments."

content=”Now that you’ve been reminded of the lessons you should have learned from the financial crisis, you might want to learn the truth about short-sellers.

Here’s everything you need to know about short selling, naked shorts and the way the stock market really works.

Or maybe you want to know more about insider trading and how to protect yourself.

Check out the investor’s guide to insider trading self-defence.“













