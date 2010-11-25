10 Ways To Come Up With A Killer Name For Your Company

Photo: www.jawshark.com

First things first – your startup needs a name! This may seem a silly and frivolous task, but it may be the most important decision you make.The name of your business has a tremendous impact on how customers and investors view you, and in today’s small world, it’s a world-wide decision.



Please don’t send me any more business plans with TBD or NewCo in the title position. Right or wrong, the name you choose, or don’t choose, speaks volumes about your business savvy and understanding of the world you are about to enter. Here are some key things I look for in the name, with some help from Alex Frankel and others.

If you are still unsure of yourself after reading through the tips, you should know that there are many dedicated firms, like Igor and A Hundred Monkeys, that can relieve you of $1M of your hard-earned funds to come up with just the right appellation. Hmmm. I wonder how much they spent on their own names?

