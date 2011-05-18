10 Implications Of The Massive Demographic Shift Happening In Asia

Photo: AP

Asia is home to two of the biggest countries in the world but the entire region is set to see major demographic changes in the next decade.The number of youth are expected to fall in most countries, while the age group for those in their 50s is set to surge. In a new report, Deutsche Bank points out the implications of these changes on the economy.



Technology, entertainment, and healthcare face challenges, while luxury products and companies that operate in lifestyle changes are expected to do well. Housing and construction will likely do well in countries like Malaysia and India.

Social networking, video games and school related products will face challenges Demographic change: The population of Asians between the ages of 0 - 20 is expected to shrink by 34 million or 3%. What to expect: Companies that cater to that age group and operate in social networking, video games, school and related supplies etc. will take a hit. Data provided by Deutsche Bank The manufacturing sector will boom in India Demographic change: The population of youth in their 20s has increased 11% by 54 million in the last decade. In India, the demographic rose by 18 million in the last decade but will fall by 21 million in the coming 10 years.

What to expect: Higher wages in the manufacturing sector. India is expected to take the lead if labour reforms are introduced and infrastructure improves. Data provided by Deutsche Bank Luxury spending will surge Demographic change: Population in its 50s, with peak earnings power, is set to surge

What to expect: Luxury property and products will benefit from this change as they derive a lot of their economic growth from the wealthy age-group.

Data provided by Deutsche Bank Technology sector will face challenges Demographic change: Early adopters between 14 and 30 are going to fall by 16 million in the coming decade after have increased by 74 million in the last decade.

What to expect: Companies engaged in technology products, internet services and social networks will hurt.

Data provided by Deutsche Bank The travel sector and bond investment will do well Demographic change: The population of those in their 60s will surge by 106 million in the next 10 years, nearly twice as much as the last decade.

What to expect: Travel, active lifestyles and bond investment will do well.

Data provided by Deutsche Bank Market may see its long-term trend down Demographic change: The Demi-Ahston ratio i.e. the ratio of 40-year-olds to 20-year-olds will increase marginally in the next 10 years except for India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

What to expect: The market is likely to see its long-term trend down since the age group of those in their 40s is declining. According to Deutsche Bank, this is the group most interested in equities and financial planning.

Data provided by Deutsche Bank India place to be for entrepreneurs Demographic change: Rapid growth across most age groups, in other markets some age groups are shrinking while others are ballooning.

What to expect: Entrepreneurs and conglomerates will do well in India given the labour capital.

Data provided by Deutsche Bank Medical spending will slow Demographic change: The 70+ age group will grow by only 74 million in the next decade.

What to expect: Healthcare story is overdone. Medical spending is not expected to rise sharply since the 70s cohort is not set to swell.

Data provided by Deutsche Bank Strong demand for housing in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines Demographic change: Housing demand typically starts for people in their early 30s, with upgrade buying in their mid-40s. Those over 75 often bequeath or sell property, to make way for smaller accommodation.

What to expect: India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines will likely see a strong demand for housing. China, Korea and Thailand will likely see demand fall.

Data provided by Deutsche Bank Lifestyle management will grow Demographic change: Population of people over 50 will rise to 250 million in the next decade over 185 million in the last 10 years.

What to expect: Lifestyle management is expected to grow. Companies that operate in exercise equipment, organic food and wellness programs, spas and preventive medicine are likely to benefit from this demographic change.

