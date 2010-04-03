11 Worrisome Indicators That Scream Market Reversal

Everyone’s talking about the underwhelming job numbers right now.



Many are unimpressed, and it’s putting a damper on hopes of a sustainable jobs-producing economic rebound.

Because, look, the stock market has already rallied quite a bit since its 2009 low, and one has to wonder how much of the current recovery is already priced-in.

While the good news is being bandied around the investment world right now, there actually a number of reasons to think a market reversal is well overdue…

Here are the indicators that say the boom may be near an end >

