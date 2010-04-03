11 Worrisome Indicators That Scream Market Reversal

Gregory White
China Data Pulse

Everyone’s talking about the underwhelming job numbers right now.

Many are unimpressed, and it’s putting a damper on hopes of a sustainable jobs-producing economic rebound.

Because, look, the stock market has already rallied quite a bit since its 2009 low, and one has to wonder how much of the current recovery is already priced-in.

While the good news is being bandied around the investment world right now, there actually a number of reasons to think a market reversal is well overdue…

Here are the indicators that say the boom may be near an end >

Put/Call Ratio: Current ratio indicates 'overly bullish' sentiment

Individual Investor Sentiment: 45.3% shows too high, indicates fall soon to come

ECRI WLI Growth: Shows downward trend in American economy

Arouba Diebold Scotti Business Conditions: Show contraction in start of 2010

Daily Growth Index: Points towards a reduction in U.S. purchases

Inflation Rising: Tightening could be the response

After missing out on the rally, fund flows are screaming back into stocks

And it's not just America. Fund flows everywhere are surging

Jobs: There is no real U.S. job recovery

China Property: Massive bubble in real estate prices

Yuan Revaluation: Currency changes will hit the global economy

China Data Pulse: Dramatic decline, lowest since March 2009

