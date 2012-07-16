10 Hotels With Museum-Worthy Art Galleries

Photo: Courtesy of Oyster.com

There's a reason tourists flock to museums while on vacation: time goes by way too fast in the real world for individuals to set hours to wander an art gallery.



And even if vacay is prime time to explore various museums wherever you may be, the galleries often come with long lines and pushy crowds.

Thankfully, hotels are responding to the masses’ hunt for artistic expression. From intimate collections to large-scale galleries, many hotels play host to some excellent exhibitions with works by legends like Andy Warhol, Alison Shotz, and Henri Matisse, as well as up-and-coming local artists.

Get your sketchpads out — it’s time for a little artistic inspiration.

