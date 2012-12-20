Fundraising Site Crowdtilt Might Save This Child's Life

Photo: The Forte Family

An online fundraising site, Crowdtilt, is playing a key role in efforts to help Tony Forte, a child born with a debilitating intestinal condition.We’ll spare you the details on Forte’s illness, known as Total colonic Hirschsprung’s Disease, but this disease has basically shut down his large intestine and made it impossible for his body to remove its own waste.



This has obviously made his life difficult. He’s now 7 years old and follows a strictly regimented diet, spending 18 hours a day attached to an IV for supplemental nutrition. His colon’s been removed. He has a tube in his chest. He needs a stomach and full intestinal transplant. And the medical expenses are piling up.

Tony’s two brothers, Vinny and Dominic, had already been raising money for Tony in various capacities for the past two years. When a family friend told them about Crowdtilt, a fundraising site, it seemed a prime opportunity to help take the effort online.

Kickstarter, one of the better-known fundraising sites, is designed to fund creative projects—get a book printed, send a photojournalist to another country, pay to have a new gadget manufactured.

But Crowdtilt is designed for more general-purpose fundraising, which has opened it up for causes like the Forte family’s effort.

Vinny and Dominic are seeking to use the site to raise $10,000 for Tony’s medical expenses, calling the campaign “10 For Tony.”

Tony’s mother Monica told us via email that she’s “hoping that 2013 will be the year for Tony,” and that she is “impressed by the response” on Crowdtilt. She added that “I think the season makes it a good time with the spirit of giving.”

If you’d like to donate to Tony’s cause, check out the Crowdtilt campaign here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.