The Top 10 Films That Scored A Perfect Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Kirsten Acuna
the godfather

Rotten Tomatoes is notorious for being the end-all for seeing a movie. The film site rates pictures as fresh or rotten according to critic’s reviews. Earlier this week, we gave you five duds that received a historical score of zero from the critique site in honour of Eddie Murphy’s latest film flop “A Thousand Words” joining the select group.

For kicks, we thought we’d see how many films have been granted the envious 100% score. Turns out the pickings aren’t as far and few as we imagined. There are tens of films toting a perfect score—100 to be exact. 

Rotten Tomatoes keeps an ongoing tally of their highest-rated films. We’ve put together the top 10 for your viewing pleasure. 

So, if you’re sitting around on a Friday night and aren’t sure what to watch, check out one of these top-rated films.  

Need more? You can check out the entire list of 100 here.

10. Rear Window (1954)

9. Waste Land (2010)

8. Deliver Us From Evil (2006)

7. The Godfather (1972)

6. A Hard Day's Night (1964)

5. The Wizard Of Oz (1939)

4. Toy Story (1995)

3. Taxi to the Dark Side (2007)

2. Toy Story 2 (1999)

1. Man On Wire (2008)

Here are a few other films that made Rotten Tomatoes Top 100 list that turned our heads.

Aliens (1986) ranks 27. (Note, this is the sequel to the original.)
The Terminator (1984) ranks 40.
Mary Poppins (1964) ranks 55.
Jaws (1975) ranks 50.
The Taking Of Pelham One Two Three (1974) ranks 91.

