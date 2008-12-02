10 Don't Miss Cyber Monday Tech Deals

It’s lunchtime, start spending!
- Dell Inspiron Mini 9 for $299, $50 below the lowest listed price at a major comparison shopping engine, and get it shipped free. Dell is offering free shipping on select electronics and accessories orders over $129 (before tax & fees).
- Dell Inspiron 1525 laptop for $519: 15.4 inch widescreen display, Intel Pentium Dual Core Processor T3200, 3 GB Ram, 250 GB SATA Hard Drive and DVD+/-RW Drive. Comes with Windows Vista Home Basic SP1.
- Best Buy Acer AL2216Wbd 22-inch Widescreen Flat-Panel LCD HD Monitor for $169.99 and it ships for free. That’s more than $50 off the lowest listing we found at a leading comparison shopping engine.
- Best Buy is also offering $10-15 off all iPods, $10-20 off video games like Guitar Hero Aerosmith bundle for $49.99.
- Best Buy is also selling a Samsung 52″ 1080p LCD HDTV for $1700.
- Amazon.com Canon ImageCLASS MF4350d Laser All-in-One printer for $169; it lists for $249, and it’s at least $30 below the best price elsewhere online.
- Amazon is still offering loads of great Black Friday deals. There are some buys on Blu-ray discs most going for under $20.00.
- Wal-Mart is is offering a great deal on notebooks. Get a Compaq CQ50-139QM for $498 and Wal-Mart throws in an HP Printer, carrying case, and 8GB USB Flash Drive.
- Sony will knock $200 off the price of a CS Vaio notebook when you enter promo code CYBERMONDAYVAIOCS.
- Staples.com Xerox Phaser 6125 colour Laser Printer for only $149.98 after a $200 instant coupon was applied.
