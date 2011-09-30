FROM RACY TO RACIST: Here Are The 10 Most CONTROVERSIAL Commercials Ever

Any press is good press.



Unless that press is about how controversial, racist, or sexist your press is…especially which that controversy forces you to pull said press from the air.

Still with us?

This week, Ford pulled a new commercial after the White House reportedly questioned if the ad was criticising the “controversial bailout policy.”

In the ad, a male F150 buyer explains to what looks to be a press conference: “I wasn’t going to buy another car that was bailed out by our government. I was going to buy from a manufacturer that’s standing on their own: Win, lose, or draw.”

That was apparently too close to home for the powers that be.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a big-name company’s commercial has come under fire.

We’re looking at you, Calvin Klein.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.