FROM RACY TO RACIST: Here Are The 10 Most CONTROVERSIAL Commercials Ever

Any press is good press.
Unless that press is about how controversial, racist, or sexist your press is…especially which that controversy forces you to pull said press from the air.
Still with us?
This week, Ford pulled a new commercial after the White House reportedly questioned if the ad was criticising the “controversial bailout policy.”
In the ad, a male F150 buyer explains to what looks to be a press conference: “I wasn’t going to buy another car that was bailed out by our government. I was going to buy from a manufacturer that’s standing on their own: Win, lose, or draw.”
That was apparently too close to home for the powers that be.
Of course, this isn’t the first time a big-name company’s commercial has come under fire.
We’re looking at you, Calvin Klein.
Directed by Steven Meisel for its spring 2009 campaign, this Calvin Klein Jeans ad was pulled from TV airwaves. Topless models writhing around all over each other aren't very family-friendly.
This J.C. Penny's ad caught internet attention this week for being sexist. Apparently, men can't be expected to pay attention to a fashion commercial without a wet, half-naked teenage girl smiling at them.
In 1981, nothing came between a 15-year-old Brooke Shields and her Calvins. Except for angry parents and controversy.
This Australian anti-smoking commercial came under fire for featuring a crying 3-year-old. The problem? His tears were real. Many people thought the ad went too far.
Surprise! Here's yet another Calvin Klein commercial that was banned from airing on U.S. television. This one features a nude Eva Mendes for the brand's perfume, Obsession. (NSFW-ish).
