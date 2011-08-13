The 10 Cities Where Everyone Should Stop Driving Their Car

With gas prices staying high, and the economic recovery stalling, American’s are doing what they can to cut down on costs. In a new report, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) has found that on average, using public transport instead of a car can save you $830 a month, and $9,956 annually. 

The study calculated the savings individuals in two-person households could make in 20 American cities, by comparing gas prices, maintenance fees, and unreserved parking rates for cars, against money spent on a monthly metro card.  

Note: The study factors in August 10, 2011, average national gas price of $3.64 per gallon

#10 San Diego

Monthly savings: $863

Annual savings: $10.360

Source: American Public Transportation Association

#9 Minneapolis

Monthly savings: $884

Annual savings: $10,610

Source: American Public Transportation Association

#8 Los Angeles

Monthly savings: $891

Annual savings: $10,692

Source: American Public Transportation Association

#7 Honolulu

Monthly savings: $945

Annual savings: $11,377

Source: American Public Transportation Association

#6 Chicago

Monthly savings: $976

Annual savings: $11,716

Source: American Public Transportation Association

#5 Philadelphia

Monthly savings: $977

Annual savings: $11,729

Source: American Public Transportation Association

#4 Seattle

Monthly savings: $995

Annual savings: $11,939

Source: American Public Transportation Association

#3 San Francisco

Monthly savings: $1,088

Annual savings: $13,060

Source: American Public Transportation Association

#2 Boston

Monthly savings: $1,131

Annual savings: $13,575

Source: American Public Transportation Association

#1 New York

Monthly savings: $1,220

Annual savings: $14,643

Source: American Public Transportation Association

