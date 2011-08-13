The 10 Cities Where Everyone Should Stop Driving Their Car

Photo: Wikipedia

With gas prices staying high, and the economic recovery stalling, American’s are doing what they can to cut down on costs. In a new report, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) has found that on average, using public transport instead of a car can save you $830 a month, and $9,956 annually.



The study calculated the savings individuals in two-person households could make in 20 American cities, by comparing gas prices, maintenance fees, and unreserved parking rates for cars, against money spent on a monthly metro card.

Note: The study factors in August 10, 2011, average national gas price of $3.64 per gallon



