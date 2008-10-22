10 Chase Branches Get Theatening Letters, Some Filled With White Powder

Why do we have a feeling that these kinds of incidents are only going to increase?



Reuters: 10 branches of Chase (JPM.N: Quote, Profile, Research, Stock Buzz) bank in Colorado and Oklahoma received threatening letters on Monday, some containing a harmless white powder.

An FBI spokeswoman said seven banks in the Denver area got letters, along with three in Oklahoma.

“Based on our investigation, the suspicious substance appears to be non-hazardous,” FBI spokeswoman Kathy Wright said. She did not identify the powder or elaborate on the nature of the threat.

A spokeswoman for Chase said the letters were delivered to branches in the Denver area and in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma.

Some of the envelopes contained the white powder, Chase spokeswoman Mary Jane Rogers said, and one employee was treated for a rash as a precaution.

