For the first year ever, global M&A deals surpassed $5 trillion

Financial information company Dealogic just announced that global M&A deal volume in 2015 had just surpassed $5 trillion.

That breaks the previous record of $4.6 trillion set in 2007.

In its announcement, Dealogic released a list of the ten biggest M&A transactions announced in 2015.

According to their data, the biggest merger announced this year was the $160 billion acquisition of pharmaceutical company Allergan by Pfizer, followed by the $117 billion merger of beer giants Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller.

Here are the top ten mergers of 2015:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.