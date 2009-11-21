The Most Ridiculous ETFs Of All Time

The ETF industry has sliced and diced the investment universe in every way possible.

One wonders if there might be more ETFs than stocks one day. (There are already a lot more mutual funds than stocks).

During this entrepreneurial process of industry birth and mutation, some real freaks have been let loose.

Some are just uselessly funny, but others are deceptive, and even losing people a lot of money.

So do your homework.

[slide

title="The Kumbayah ETF"

title="The Kumbayah ETF"

Some ETFs target environmentally or socially conscious investors.

Which is fine, but some of these products appear to be more concerned about sounding earthy crunchy rather than just being so.

The iShares™ CDN Jantzi Social Index fund (Toronto ticker, I kid you not, ‘XEN’) is comprised of Canadian securities selected by the firm Jantzi Sustainalytics, ‘based on criteria for identifying companies that reflect a higher standard of environmental and social performance.’

Somehow this results in the fund having 40% invested in financial companies and 23% in oil and gas.”











[slide

title="Global Warming (GWO)"

title="Global Warming (GWO)"

content=”Then there’s the ‘Elements CS Global Warming Exchange Traded Note’ (GWO).

Now really, any index creation process based on picking companies related to global-warming seems extremely vague and subjective.

Hopefully they invest in the same version of theory you believe in.”











[slide

title="The Black Box Quant ETF (PIQ)"

title="The Black Box Quant ETF (PIQ)"

content=”The Invesco PowerShares Dynamic MagniQuant Portfolio (PIQ) is a prime example of investing in a black box. You really have little idea what kind quant model you’re buying into.

Worse yet it’s a black box that has lost investors money since inception, and that has been remarkably correlated to the S&P500 — except it underpeformed.

‘The PowerShares Dynamic MagniQuant Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Top 200 Dynamic Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to objectively identify 200 stocks that have the greatest potential for capital appreciation. Intellidex methodology thoroughly evaluates the investment merit of the 2,000 largest U.S. companies by analysing numerous unique financial characteristics from four broad financial perspectives: fundamental, valuation, timeliness and risk.’“











[slide

title="Even Worse, A Black Box Full Of Black Boxes (PTO)"

title="Even Worse, A Black Box Full Of Black Boxes (PTO)"

content=”Want to have even less of a grasp of where your money is? Check out PTO. It’s an ETF that invests in other ETFs.

Yet it too seems peculiarly similar to the S&P500, yet has underperformed. What are the fees for again?

‘The PowerShares Autonomic Growth NFA Global Asset Portfolio is based on the New Frontier Global Dynamic Growth Index – an ‘Index of ETFs’ composed of primarily PowerShares ETFs. The ETFs included in the Index and their appropriate weights are chosen through New Frontier Advisors’ proprietary and patented Resampled Efficiency optimization process.’“











[slide

title="Can You Remember Chindia? (FNI)"

title="Can You Remember Chindia? (FNI)"

content=”In the world of investment speak, ‘Chindia’ didn’t last long, having been overshadowed by the ‘BRICs’ marketing meme courtesy of Goldman Sachs. (Brazil Russia India China)

Yet First Trust ISE Chindia (FNI) fund still soldiers on with $95 million in assets. The iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (BKF) runs a cool $665 million in comparison.

Is it really that hard to just own both a China and India ETF separately?”











[slide

title="The Over-Niched ETF That Died"

title=”The Over-Niched ETF That Died”

content=”The HealthShares Dermatology and Wound Care ETF (HRW) might have sliced and diced the investment universe one step too far.

Do to lack of interest for wound care exposure, this ETF appears to have failed.”











[slide

title="The Oil ETF That Sells Low And Buys High (USO)"

title="The Oil ETF That Sells Low And Buys High (USO)"

content=”United States Oil (USO) has been getting killed by oil ‘contango’, whereby near dated oil prices are lower than longer dated ones.

This has forced it to sell low and buy high when rolling its positions, which we’ve discussed before.

For a detailed understanding of this problem, check out the video below.”











[slide

title="An ETF That Helps Americans Own Dollars (UUP)"

title="An ETF That Helps Americans Own Dollars (UUP)"

content=”The PowerShares DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) allows Americans to experience long-dollar investment exposure…

As if Americans weren’t inherently long enough on the U.S. dollar already, given that they use and hold the currency every day.

Don’t forget there’s a 0.50% fee for the privilege of being long the dollar, which is already half-way to what many actively managed funds will charge.

‘The investment seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Deutsche Bank Long US Dollar Futures index. The index is comprised solely of long futures contracts. The futures contract is designed to replicate the performance of being long the US Dollar against the Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.’“











[slide

title="The Texas ETF… That Doesn't Quite Invest In Texas (TXF)"

title="The Texas ETF… That Doesn't Quite Invest In Texas (TXF)"

content=”The TXF Large Companies Exchange Traded Fund (TXF) is the fund that purports to be investment play on Texas, but which simply invests in Texas-headquartered companies such as Exxon (XOM).

Thus many of its holdings aren’t Texas-focused companies by any measure, and while playing to people’s affinity for the state, is really just delivering a portfolio of stocks with a rather arbitrary investment exposure.

Nevertheless, we were very pleased to see the ETF substantially lower its expense ratio from what were previously too high levels.“











[slide

title="Long/Short ETFs That Trade In The Same Direction (DIG, DUG)"

title="Long/Short ETFs That Trade In The Same Direction (DIG, DUG)"

content=”Normally, long and short funds are supposed to perform in opposite directions.

Not so with the long and short oil ETFs DIG and DUG.

In the past, they just both fell in value together, according to research from Barclay’s Global:

‘The relation between short- and long-run performance of leveraged ETFs is well illustrated in the case of the ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (DUG) and its long ProShares counterpart (DIG) that track the daily performance of the Dow Jones US Oil & Gas index. As shown in Figure 1, these funds are mirror images of each other over short periods of time, in this case a few trading days in March. Over

longer periods, however, the performance is materially di erent as shown in the six month

period in Figure 2. Indeed between September of 2008 and February of 2009, both ETFs

were down substantially.’“











[slide

title="The Infamous UNG"

title="The Infamous UNG"

content=”We’ve talked about the problems of United States Natural Gas (UNG) frequently.

While it runs into similar problems as United States Oil, being forced to sell low and buy high when the gas market is in contango, it’s worth a bonus mention.

This has caused substantial losses in value over time as shown in the chart. The web is full of complaints for this fund.”













