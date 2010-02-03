"Jobs Hates Eric" And Other Great Quotes From The Apple-Google Scrum

The battle between Apple and Google went from simmer to boil over the weekend when Wired reported Steve Jobs said Google’s mantra was “bullshit.”



This just one in a list of choice quotes between the two companies.

Here’s the best of the bunch from the battle that will divide tech-sphere fanboys like nothing else:

Eric Schmidt speaking on the earnings call, “As a former board member I have a special spot for Apple in my heart.”

Steve Jobs on Google’s “don’t be evil” mantra: “It’s bullshit.” That’s according to Wired. The G-rated version of the quote has Jobs calling it ‘crap.’

From the same speech, Steve Jobs reportedly said, Google wants to kill the iPhone. We won’t let them.

In response to this, former Google employee Kevin Fox wrote, “I don’t doubt that Google would like Android to make the iPhone irrelevant, but that’s not evil; it’s competition. And not even as harsh a competitive tactic as Apple’s holding Google’s iPhone apps in limbo because Apple is afraid they might succeed.”

Eric Schmidt talking about the iPad: “You might want to tell me the difference between a large phone and a tablet.”

A source familiar with Steve Jobs thinking told Jim Goldman of CNBC: “Jobs hates Eric.”

