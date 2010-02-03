"Jobs Hates Eric" And Other Great Quotes From The Apple-Google Scrum

The battle between Apple and Google went from simmer to boil over the weekend when Wired reported Steve Jobs said Google’s mantra was “bullshit.”
This just one in a list of choice quotes between the two companies.
Here’s the best of the bunch from the battle that will divide tech-sphere fanboys like nothing else:
- Eric Schmidt speaking on the earnings call, “As a former board member I have a special spot for Apple in my heart.”
- Steve Jobs on Google’s “don’t be evil” mantra: “It’s bullshit.” That’s according to Wired. The G-rated version of the quote has Jobs calling it ‘crap.’
- From the same speech, Steve Jobs reportedly said, Google wants to kill the iPhone. We won’t let them.
- In response to this, former Google employee Kevin Fox wrote, “I don’t doubt that Google would like Android to make the iPhone irrelevant, but that’s not evil; it’s competition. And not even as harsh a competitive tactic as Apple’s holding Google’s iPhone apps in limbo because Apple is afraid they might succeed.”
- Eric Schmidt talking about the iPad: “You might want to tell me the difference between a large phone and a tablet.”
- A source familiar with Steve Jobs thinking told Jim Goldman of CNBC: “Jobs hates Eric.”
