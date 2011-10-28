These 10 High Schoolers Are The Next Big College Football Stars

Photo: YouTube.com
We are deep into the 2011 college football season, but it is not too early to get a sense of who might be the college football stars of tomorrow.Prior to the season, Rivals.com released their annual list of the top high school football players in the country. We’ve collected highlight videos of each player and sorted out which players have already made their college commitments.
As a junior, Ellis McCarthy had 69 tackles and 14 sacks. He has not committed to a school.
John Theus has made a verbal commitment to the University of Georgia.
As a junior, Stefon Diggs had 23 touchdowns. He has not committed to a school.
Jameis Winston has made a verbal commitment to Florida State University.
As a junior, Johnathan grey rushed for 3,223 yards and 59 touchdowns. He has verbally committed to the University of Texas.
Darius Hamilton had 14 sacks as a junior. He has not committed to a school.
Eddie Goldman had six sacks and one interception as a junior. He has not committed to a school.
D.J. Humphries is verbally committed to the University of Florida.
Mario Edwards had 18 sacks as a junior. He has verbally committed to Florida State University.
As a junior, Dorial Green-Beckham had 78 catches for 1,703 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has not committed to a school.
