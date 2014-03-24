Ten Aircraft Will Be Looking For The Missing Jet Off Australia Today, But It's Going To Be A Race Against The Weather

Ten aircraft will take to the air today searching for possible debris from the missing Malaysian Airlines jet that disappeared 16 days ago with 239 passengers and crew aboard.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is searching for objects possibly related to missing flight MH370 about 2,500 kilometres south-west of Perth. The weather is expected to deteriorate today, with more rain on the way.

Today’s search is split into two areas, covering a cumulative 68,500 square kilometres. AMSA said it is deploying both civil and military aircraft from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, China and Japan.

Spotting the debris will increasingly rely on the eyesight of 20 State Emergency Services Volunteers as well as a number of trained observers who are all on board search aircraft.

HMAS Success remains in the area after it was deployed last week, and a number of Chinese ships are en route to assist in the Australian-led effort.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.