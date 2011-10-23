10 Absurdly Expensive Halloween Costumes

Photo: sofakingon via Flickr

All Hallows Eve isn’t just about collecting the most candy. It’s about who has the best costume.And some of the time, the best costume translates into the most expensive one.



This year, the average American household is expected to spend an average of $72.31 on decorations, costumes and candy, an increase over last year’s average of $66.28.

But of course, some people spend way more. Buyer beware, this list starts off with pricey costumes with costs that are merely laughable. But it ends with get-ups so wildly expensive they’ll have you gasping for breath.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.