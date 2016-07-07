A Japanese restaurant serves noodles in stunning ice bowls

Instagram/anteho This icy udon is a refreshing meal.

A restaurant in Kyoto, Japan, is serving noodles in a cool new way that is perfect for summer.

At Tempura Matsu, owner and chef Shunichi Matsuno combines innovative elements of Japanese and French cuisines that extend far beyond Japanese-style fried foods, as the restaurant’s name may imply.

One of his most finessed creations is this udon that is served in a block of ice.

The inaniwa udon dish is served cold, making it the perfect way to eat soup in the summer.

It is made with handmade mugwort noodles, and topped with grated mountain yam, wasabi, and cracked egg yolk.

The visually stunning bowls are created with giant blocks of ice. As the ice melts, the water helps dilute the intense dashi broth, as well as cool down the refreshing dish.

The chefs at Tempura Matsu prioritise the use of fresh, seasonal ingredients. The icy udon dish is only available in the warmer seasons, with the spring variation showcasing a pickled sakura cherry blossom as garnish.

The one-of-a-kind noodle dish has been a hit with locals and tourists alike, both for their balanced flavour and icy bowls.

