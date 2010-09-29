Temporary Employment Surges To A Pre-Crisis High

U.S. temporary employment is back to its pre-crisis level according to the American Staffing Association’s temporary employment index.



Carpe Diem:

“At a current index value of 98, U.S. staffing employment is 42% higher than the level reported for the first week of the current year and is 23% higher than the same weekly period in 2009.”

The index value of 98 for the ASA Staffing Index is the highest reading since the week of September 22, 2008, just about two years ago. As I have previously reported, the ongoing improvement in the demand for temporary and contract employment, which is a leading labour market indicator, bodes well for positive broader-based and permanent employment gains in the future.

Yes, full-time employment remains in the doldrums, but it has improved and hopefully strength in temporary employment precedes gains in full-time jobs. Note how this index almost looks like it is too high, perhaps the next step is that some recent temporary positions get converted into full-time ones.

