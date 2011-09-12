The Cy-Hawk Trophy Broke In Half Immediately After Iowa State Victory

The annual Iowa-Iowa State college football rivalry stood up to its billing Saturday.



The interim Cy-Hawk trophy didn’t.

After the Cyclones game-winning touchdown in triple overtime, players rushed the Iowa sideline to recapture the rivalry trophy. But the temporary stand-in couldn’t hold up to the elements.

Skip ahead to the 1:35 mark in the below video. You’ll notice the metal top and bottom wood sections are no longer one.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

