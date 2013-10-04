Temple University Student Suing Atlantic City Police After Violent Beatdown Caught On Video

A 20-year-old student at Temple University

is suing the Atlantic City Police Department after he was allegedly violently detained and beaten outside a casino, CNN reports.

David Connor Castellani says he was kicked out of the Tropicana Casino because he was underage. A recently released video shows the Temple junior gesturing and yelling at a group of police officers, who run at him and violently wrestle him to the ground before releasing a police dog to attack him.

According to CNN, Castellani was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault on an officer and a canine. He needed more than 200 stitches to close up multiple wounds and dog bites on his head and neck, and was also treated for a crushed spinal nerve and numbness on the right side of the skull.

Castellani and his family have filed a federal lawsuit against Atlantic City and the city’s police department.

You can watch the video below, but be warned — starting around 3:00 the violence is graphic and disturbing:

