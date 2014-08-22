Temple University Is Investigating An Alleged Anti-Semitic Attack On A Student

A Temple University student was reportedly assaulted at a new student activities fair during move-in day, following a heated confrontation concerning Israel and Palestine, according to local news reports.

In a statement posted to their website, Temple confirmed that they are investigating the alleged assault, stating that “the attack is alleged to have included physical violence and anti-Semitic statements and religious slurs.” According to the local ABC news affiliate, the student was treated and released from a Philadelphia area hospital.

Here’s the full statement from Temple University officials:

“Temple University is investigating a report of an attack against a student late Wednesday afternoon. The attack is alleged to have included physical violence and anti-Semitic statements and religious slurs. As part of its investigation, Temple asks that anyone with information about the incident contact Campus Safety Services immediately at 215-204-1234.” “Temple University unequivocally condemns the disparagement or assault of any person based on religion or nationality. The university will not tolerate violence of any kind directed against members of the Temple community. “In addition, university officials Wednesday night reached out to leaders of the Temple Jewish and pro-Palestinian communities to discuss the incident and a best path for moving forward.”

Temple Students for Justice in Palestine acknowledged in a statement that a student was hit at their booth during the activities fair, but disputed that any anti-Semitic rhetoric took place [emphasis theirs]:

“Wednesday, an unfortunate incident occurred during Temple Fest at Welcome Week at Temple University. A student, who is not a member of Students for Justice in Palestine, slapped a former student who was repeatedly harassing the SJP table. In all the years that SJP has existed at Temple, arguments have never escalated to physical confrontation. Temple SJP condemns this act of physical violence, just as we condemn the violence that is committed against Palestinians by the state of Israel on a daily basis. While the former student who slapped [the Temple student] is an acquaintance of SJP members, he has not been involved with the group in the past and is not a member.”

Read the full SJP statement here >>

