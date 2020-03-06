A designer created a $3,300 'temple of poop': a composting toilet with a view that fertilizes its own roof garden

Zeltini Designer Zeltini created a compostable toilet that’s more like a temple.

The Bioloo is a new take on sustainability and composting toilets.

Compost from the toilet is used to fertilize the roof garden on top of the structure, which also sends floral smells down to the toilet.

The designer, Zeltini, describes it as “a place to rest, recharge and drop the unwanted matter.”

The Bioloo is surprisingly beautiful and thoughtful for a toilet.

The design is simple: a composting toilet, enclosed in a small timber room, is used to fertilize the roof garden above, which also provides floral smells.

Designer Aigars Lauzis with design group Zeltini envisioned the concept as a way to fertilize land without using animal products while also creating “a place to rest, recharge and drop the unwanted matter.”

The Bioloo is listed on Zeltini’s website for about €3,000 (about $US3,365).

Take a look.

The Bioloo is a self-sustaining structure with a roof garden, where human waste from the toilet is used to fertilize the garden.

A fan sends the aroma from the flowers down to the toilet area, while a second chimney extracts any unpleasant smells.

The basic structure is made from timber.

Inside, any typical composting toilet works.

Here, the chimney absorbs some of the smell.

With the large window, it’s a toilet with a view.

Composting material from the toilet is removed periodically.

The garden is fertilised with the contents of the toilet.

Any extra compost is used to fertilize adjacent land, designer Aigars Lauzis told Business Insider.

Lauzis is vegan, so he designed the toilet as a way to avoid using animal fertilisers.

The building is insulated to make it usable in all seasons, Lauzis told Business Insider.

The design is supposed to “celebrate humanure and the act of its production,” showing the full-circle process of how compost allows the flowers to grow.

