Here's A Mind-Blowing Picture Of The Grand Canyon That Only Happens Once Every 10 Years

On Friday, a rare weather phenomenon created an incredible sight at the Grand Canyon.

The canyon was filled with fog due to something known as “temperature inversion,” according to the Grand Canyon National Park Facebook page, which posted photos to its website.

“We are currently experiencing an after Thanksgiving treat,” a photo caption read. “No, it’s not more pumpkin pie. It’s a once in a lifetime, outstanding, crazy, amazing, mind blowing inversion. Enjoy.”

Typically, the temperature of the air decreases with height. When the temperature of the atmosphere is “inverted,” warm air sits on top of cooler air.

“The warm air above cooler air acts like a lid, suppressing vertical mixing and trapping the cooler air at the surface,” explains the National Weather Service.

Temperature inversions happen once or twice a year, typically in the winter months. However, ranger Erin Whittaker told MailOnline that the most recent inversion only happens once every 10 years — it’s special because the fog filled up the entire canyon (not just parts) and it happened on a cloudless day. As a result, the view was particularly beautiful.

“Here’s what Mather Point looked like this morning with the rare inversion,” the National Park Service said on the Grand Canyon Facebook page. “Word spread like wildfire and most ran to the rim to photograph it. What a fantastic treat for all!”

