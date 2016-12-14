Telstra appoints Ericsson exec Eriksson as new CTO, after wiping predecessor from history

Håkan Eriksson (Source: supplied)

Telstra’s previous technology head left the firm in May under controversial circumstances. So it’s no wonder the company took its time in finding a replacement.

The telecommunications and technology giant today named Ericsson south-east Asia and Oceania chief strategy officer Håkan Eriksson as its new chief technology officer. He fills the vacancy created in May by Vish Nandlall’s departure amid accusations of resume embellishments.

Nandlall denied the allegations at the time, reportedly saying that he was returning to North America for personal reasons and that his CV is publicly available and verifiable. Telstra has since deleted all blog entries he authored on the company’s website, according to Fairfax Media.

Nandlall was also an Ericsson executive before his appointment at Telstra.

Eriksson — who will start in his new position in late February — had served as Ericsson ANZ chief executive for four years before transitioning to the regional role this year. He also led Ericsson’s Silicon Valley branch as president from 2010 to 2012.

“In his role as head of Ericsson Silicon Valley, he built strong relationships within the local ecosystem,” said Telstra technology innovation and strategy group executive Stephen Elop, himself a high-profile hire from Microsoft and Nokia.

“Håkan will bring significant leadership to the CTO role with his success in building Ericsson’s technology leadership, driving research development and significant developments in the convergence of wireless and fixed line.”

Elop said that Eriksson has an “intimate understanding” of the Australian technology market and the role of Telstra, and would contribute global knowledge to the company’s self-declared transformation from traditional telco to “a world-class technology company”.

