Telstra's Andrew Penn reshapes the executive team with three new appointments

James Alcock/Getty Images

The recasting of the senior executive team at Telstra continues as new CEO Andrew Penn, who took over from from David Thodey in May, makes his mark on Australia’s biggest telco.

After several departures of senior executives, Penn has announced the immediate appointment of three group executives in retail, international and marketing

The announcements follow the exit of Gordon Ballantyne, once seen as a potential head of Telstra, which left a hole at the top of the retail group.

Tim Chen, head of international operations, is also reported to be leaving by the end of the year. And Robert Nason, group executive of business support and improvement, is going.

The latest appointments:

Karsten Wildberger becomes group executive retail. She is currently group managing director consumer and acting group managing director products and is a former partner and managing director with The Boston Consulting Group.

Cynthia Whelan becomes group executive international and new businesses. She is currently group managing director strategic finance and acting group executive international and is a former CEO of Barclays in Australia and New Zealand.

Joe Pollard becomes chief marketing officer and group executive media. She is currently group managing director media and marketing and is a former CEO of ninemsn and CEO of Publicis Mojo. She is a non-executive director of AMP Bank.

“These positions reflect our commitment to improving consumer and product offers to customers through one laser-focused team, to elevate our media and marketing activities and align them across the business, and our continued focus on growth,” Penn says.

