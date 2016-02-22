Telstra's 4G network is going to be nearly twice as fast by the end of the year

(Photo by James Alcock/Getty Images)

Telstra will be upgrading its 4GX mobile network throughout the year to support the LTE Category 16 standard, which means speeds up to 1GB per second.

In tests the carrier has run already the network has been able to achieve speeds of over 800Mbps in “‘real world” conditions.

Telstra will be releasing a mobile hotspot with Netgear to showcase the speeds later in the year, however no mobile phone currently on the market supports the speeds, not even the just announced Galaxy S7 or LG G5.

Towards the end of last year Telstra switched on its Category 9 and Category 11 networks across parts of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane’s CBDs. This brought Telstra’s network speeds up to 600Mbps, and achieved the fastest real world speeds in the world with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 5. Like that rollout, the new upgrades will begin in major cities first before rolling out across the country.

To get Category 16 4G to work, Telstra combines three different spectrums on its network, 700MHz, 1800MHz, 2600MHz in a piece of technology known as carrier aggregation. Your phone then works with the network using three separate connections across three separate bandwidths and combines its downloads between them, resulting in super fast speeds.

Telstra will be the first in the world to roll out the technology, meaning it again will be the fastest mobile network on the planet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.